The cooler weather and recent rain chances were very short lived as now we focus more toward a summer weather pattern for the area. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and the afternoon high all the way up to 96 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 10-15 mph for the afternoon. For tonight, this evening looks like mostly clear skies and the overnight low down around 74 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 10-15 mph.