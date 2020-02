FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be chilly, cloudy, and rainy. Rain will start in southern areas in the mid to late AM hours. Rain chances will then expand northward as the day progresses. The best chance for rain in Abilene will be in the evening continuing into the early morning hours on Thursday. As far as rain totals go, the central Big Country will see 0.5″ – 1″ of rain. The northwestern Big Country will see up to 0.5″ while the higher totals of 1.5″ to up to 2″ will be seen in the southwestern Big Country and Heartland.