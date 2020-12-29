Good rain chances headed our way

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – TxDOT crews started pre-treating roadways in the Abilene District Monday morning in preparation for winter weather that will impact the area Wednesday night.

Crews across the 13-county district are treating Tier 1 and Tier 2 roadways, which include high-traffic corridors such as I-20, US 84 from Roscoe to the Garza County line, US 83/84, and US 277, among others. The brine mixture will discourage ice from bonding to the roadways and structures as wintry precipitation begins to fall.