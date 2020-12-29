Good rain chances headed our way

As the clock ticks closer ending 2020 and arriving into the year of 2021, we are headed to more opportunities for rainfall in the next 24-36 hours. For the rest of your Tuesday we will see clouds all day long with rain chances increasing at about 50% through the entire day. The High today will be 68 degrees and the winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph. For the rest of this evening we will see a 80% chance of showers and the overnight low will drop down to around 41 degrees. The winds will shift out of the northwest at around 5-15 mph.