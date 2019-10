Warm Today But Breezy At Times

We have got some beautiful mild weather tonight for all of your Friday Night high school football action. For today though we will see plenty of sunshine and 87. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 30 mph.Then for tonight we will see mostly clear skies and a low of 59 and those winds continuing at 10-15 from the south and again gusting to 30 mph.