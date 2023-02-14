ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A gas station canopy blew over in north Abilene Tuesday morning.

The canopy at an Allsup’s off N 10th Street and Mockingbird Lane blew over in high winds around 11:00 a.m.

No one was injured when the canopy collapsed. Workers at the gas station currently have the canopy, which is on its side, chained to a pole to keep it from blowing over further.

Winds are blowing strong Tuesday, with average speeds of 33 MPH and gusts up to 54 MPH.

There are also power outages due to the high winds with thousands of customers across Abilene and Taylor County affected.

