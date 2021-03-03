Headed for the 70’s today

This is an unusually quiet start to the month of March. We kicked it off Sunday night with some showers and storms around the area but besides that, we're looking ahead to a warm and quiet next 5 to 7 days with a few little bumps and rain chances in store.

Tonight: Mild temperatures persist with most of the area staying in the 40s and some upper 30s all night. Winds stay relaxed at less than 10 mph with clear skies.