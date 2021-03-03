Headed for the 70’s today

Our warmer and drier weather will remain in place as we look for most of the Big Country today to be above average for afternoon highs. As the afternoon wears on, we will see sunny skies and the afternoon high warming all the way up to 73 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies across the area with cool conditions as the overnight low drops down to around 44 degrees. The winds will be light and out of the south at around 5 mph.