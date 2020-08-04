Headed To 100° Today

Summer like weather is making a definite return to the Big Country bringing with it hot temperatures the rest of the week to come. For your Tuesday look for an all around hot day with lots of sunshine and the afternoon high up around 101 degrees. The winds will be very light out of the southeast at about 5-10 mph. For this evening though a bit of a cool down as we look for warm & mild weather with an overnight low down around 77 degrees. We will have a few clouds and the winds will remain light out of the south at around 10 mph.