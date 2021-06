Any thought of having a weekend without rain chances can be put to rest as a cool and wet weather pattern remains over the Big Country. For the rest of your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with a high up around 81 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at around 5 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies as today’s showers come to a close. The overnight low will drop down to 64 and the winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.