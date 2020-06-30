Heat Advisory For A Hot Tuesday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the Big Country for this Tuesday. Not much relief headed our way as warm summer like weather will continue to be the rule across all of West Central Texas. For this afternoon that heat will be felt with a high of 101 degrees and sunny skies. The winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. We are also looking at a 20% chance of an isolated shower possible. For this evening, look for partly cloudy skies with an overnight low only getting down to about 76 for this evening. The winds will be very breezy from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.