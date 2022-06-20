That’s right! The Summer Solstice is tomorrow which is the official beginning of the summer season, although if you’re like me you’re thinking it’s been summer since the beginning of May! There’s little in the way of relief expected aside from a chance of a weak cold front snaking through the Big Country early next week potentially.

Tonight: Seasonal and calm. Temperatures stay in the mid 70s as skies remain clear and winds level out around 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Another T-shirt and shorts kind of day. High temperatures hover right around the 100° mark yet again as winds continue to be a light breeze upwards of 10 to 20 mph and plenty of sunny skies.

Future Weather Discussion: High pressure continues to bounce east and west across the U.S. for the foreseeable future. This is what could potentially open us up to a weak cold front early next week as high pressure slides further west and allows a low pressure trough to get relatively close to the Big Country. Aside from that, consistent weather will persist.