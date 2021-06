If you plan on being in the outdoors the next couple of days, you may want to take necessary precautions against the heat. For your Thursday, we will see plenty of sunny skies and a high up around the 99 degree mark. The winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low down around 77 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.