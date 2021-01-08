Heavy snow possible for Big Country Saturday night through Sunday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy snow is expected throughout the Big Country region as a winter storm moves through Saturday night into Sunday.

A *WINTER STORM WATCH* will take effect Saturday evening at 6PM and continue through 6PM Sunday for most of our area.



Heavy snow will be possible during this time. Most areas across the Big Country have the potential to see 3″ – 6″ of snow. An area of low pressure, currently over the pacific northwest, will give us a chance for heavy snow come Saturday night and continuing through Sunday. Expect rain showers Saturday night to make a change over to snow by around daybreak Sunday morning.

Chances for snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain will be in the forecast through the afternoon as temperatures hover near the freezing mark. Chances for freezing precipitation will continue into Sunday evening as well. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see less. Those areas have the potential to receive 1″ – 3″ of snow. Higher amounts may be seen in the higher elevations of the western Big Country and in the Northern Big Country.



Driving conditions will deteriorate Sunday morning. Driving will be hazardous through the day Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 20’s Monday AM. As a result, the morning will see some slick areas as any leftover moisture from the previous days precipitation will freeze. Monday morning may be a more difficult commute than Sunday morning.

