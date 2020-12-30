Hello winter!

Winter weather makes its return to the Big Country today as much colder air filter in the area bringing with it also chances of snow for the area making for travel issues as we head into New Years Eve for tomorrow. For the rest of today we will see a 70% chance of rain before noon changing to snow by late afternoon and temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s late. The winds will be gusty out from the north at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see a 50% chance of more snow and the overnight low will drop down to around 30 degrees. Winds will make it blustery from the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.