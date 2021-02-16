Hendrick Health activates ’emergency operation’ after Abilene loses water

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health is activating ’emergency operation’ after the City of Abilene lost all water supply due to ongoing power outages.

Hospital officials released the following statement after learning of the water loss:

As the City works to restore water, Hendrick Health is preparing both hospitals and all its locations in Abilene for the loss of running water. We have activated emergency operation plans to ensure patient and employee safety. Currently, Hendrick has reserves of bottled water that are being distributed for patient use in the hospitals. We have also secured additional water resources for other critical functions. In anticipation of complete water loss, Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South are canceling all elective procedures scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16. Affected patients will be notified. Additionally, Hendrick Clinic physician offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. As always, patient safety remains our top priority.

The City of Abilene says that complete water restoration could take as long as 4 days after power is completely returned.

There are currently more than 20,000 homes in the Big Country area without power following winter weather and rolling blackouts.