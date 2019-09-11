Here Comes The Rain?

Rain Chances On The Increase Tomorrow

The cooler temperatures we have been experiencing will continue to stay in place for the next few days along with a chance of a shower. For today we will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds and an outside shot at an isolated afternoon shower at 20%. The high today should reach 94. The winds will remain strong from the south at 10-15 and gusting up to 25 mph. Then tonight we will see a few clouds sticking around and mild conditions with an overnight low of 73 and the winds will back off at 10-15 mph from the south.

