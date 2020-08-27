CAMERON, La. (WKRG)- When Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, it joined a very short list of some of the worst storms to ever hit the united states. Laura is only one of 10 storms on record to make landfall with winds of over 150 miles per hour. The last was Michael that wiped parts of the Florida panhandle away.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Document: Teen was standing near large fight at party in Taylor County when she was hit by bullet and killed
- Nursing home says it’s allowed to have COVID-19-positive employees working during staffing crisis
- History making hurricane: Laura joins an infamous list of storms with one dubious distinction
- Mother records heartbreaking video of son’s struggles with virtual learning
- Laura weakens to a Category 1 hurricane, aims for Arkansas