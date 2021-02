ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home in the Wylie area of Abilene caught fire Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on the 7600 block of Florence Drive just before 10:00 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the front of the home.

Everyone who was inside was able to make it out safe and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this fire.