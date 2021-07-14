Hot again later this afternoon

An upper level ridge in the southwestern US will continue hold control over our weather pattern and that means little in the form of rain chances and hot temperatures. For today, we can expect sunny skies area wide and the afternoon high warming up to a hot 93 degrees. The winds will be from the south and gusty at 10-15 with those gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see mainly clear skies and the overnight low will drop to around only 72 degrees. The winds will continue to be gusty out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.