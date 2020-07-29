Hot & Dry For Today

Our consistent summer like weather pattern continues as we end the last week of July in the Big Country with warm temperatures feeling like summer but certainly on the bearable side. For the rest of your Wednesday we will be seeing a warm and mild day as we reach an afternoon high of 99 degrees. The winds will be a bit breezy at 10-15 mph from the south. For this evening we will see generally mostly clear skies and mild conditions with an overnight low of 75 degrees. The winds will stay out of the south at around 10-15 mph.