Hot & Dry For Today

After a very wet and soggy day for a good portion of the Big Country, with Abilene receiving over an inch and a half of rain at the airport, we're anticipating a drier next couple of days before more rain chances move in by Friday.

Tonight: Rain chances will end slowly as we move further into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s again, with very humid air sticking around as well. Winds will stay a light breeze at around 5 to 15 mph.