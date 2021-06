This weekend promises to be one of changes in our weather pattern as we will start very warm and beginning to cool down toward Sunday with rain coming. For your Friday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 97 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening we will see mainly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to only around 74 degrees. The winds will be from the south and strong at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.