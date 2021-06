Today will be another of those hot summer days where you will want to make sure you take necessary precautions from the excessive heat. For the rest of your Friday, we will see sunny weather and very hot temperatures with a high of 99 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and the overnight low cooling down to around 74 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.