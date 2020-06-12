Hot Going Into The Weekend

As you make your plans for the weekend, you will definitely want to make plans accordingly for a warm and dry next couple of days as afternoon highs will be near the century mark. For the rest of your Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high up around 96 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening though look for some cooling to occur as we see mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 67 degrees. The winds will pick up a bit from the southeast at 5-15 mph.