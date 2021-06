We are going to see a couple of days of really warm weather where we approach the century mark and it all starts today. For this afternoon, look for lots of sunshine out there and the high up around 99 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and the overnight low down to around 75 degrees. The winds will remain gusty from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.