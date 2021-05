You can expect some warm and dry weather today with very little in the form of rainfall chances as we head toward the weekend with rain back in the forecast. For your Thursday, we will see a warm afternoon with a high up around 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies. It will also be breezy with winds from the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening we will see a 30% chance of showers and the low down to 69 degrees. Our winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph.