Hot To Start The Work Week

After a very active weather pattern last week, it looks like this week we will see a return to much warmer temperatures and no rain chances, at least until late week. For your Monday we will see clear skies and sunshine and the afternoon high of 96 degrees. The winds will be very light and from the south at around 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see clear skies out there and beautiful weather out there with a low of 70 degrees. The winds will remain light and from the south at around 5-10 mph.