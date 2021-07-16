Hot & windy as we head for the weekend

Hot temperatures and summer like weather will continue through the weekend, but it looks like relief is on the way next week in the form of cooler weather and rain chances. In the meantime, for your Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures with a high up around 92 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. . For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies a few clouds and the overnight low dropping down to around 72 degrees. The winds will be breezy out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.