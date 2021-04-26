Hot & windy weather for your Monday

Summer like weather is making a return to the Big Country this afternoon in a very big way as most of the area will see those afternoon highs feeling very warm. For the rest of your Monday, we will see clouds on the increase and the afternoon high will rise to around 91 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 15-20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down to only around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.