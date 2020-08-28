Hot with heat advisories today

As remnants of Laura drifts further away from the Big Country, we are left with some very hot temperatures as high as the triple digits moving into our forecast period. For today we see some of those very warm readings as we look for lots of sun and a few clouds with an afternoon high of 104 degrees. Winds will be light from the south southwest at 5 mph. For tonight look for mostly clear skies and a very mild and warm night with an overnight low down around 79 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at around 10 mph.