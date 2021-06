It will feel like the Dog Days of Summer at least for the next couple of days with very warm readings across the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies, lots of sunshine and a high of 96 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and the overnight low down around 75 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.