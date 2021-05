With the exception of a slight chance of rain showers later this afternoon, we will be looking at a drier pattern through the rest of the week. For your Tuesday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers mainly after 1pm and a high of 83 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and an overnight low down around 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.