Humid with more rain chances today

We have another day of cooler weather and good rain chances before things start to dry up and better rain chances return by the end of the week. For your Tuesday, we will see a 60% chance of showers developing mainly this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will be 83 degrees with winds light out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, you can expect a 60% chance of showers with rain ending late tonight. The low will be 67 degrees and winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.