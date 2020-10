If you are looking for a break from our mild and warm weather pattern to happen in the next several days, think again. We are in store for more of the same in the days to come. For your Monday we will see sunshine and warm temperatures up around 85 degrees today. The winds will be out of south at about 5-15 mph. For tonight we will have clear skies and mild conditions with a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10 mph.