Is it really the middle of November?

We are one week away from Thanksgiving and our weather pattern in the next few days feels more like spring than fall in the Big Country. For your Monday we will see sunny skies and mild weather with an afternoon high getting up to 75 degrees. The winds will have very little effect on our weather light from the south southwest at around 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see a clear night with an overnight low dropping to around 45 degrees. The winds will pose no problem at only about 5 mph from the south southeast.