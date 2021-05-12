It stays cool & cloudy one more day

Rainy conditions will wind up later this afternoon and give way to clouds lifting across the Big Country and hopefully giving us a drier weather pattern for the area. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain early and an afternoon high up to around 61 degrees and the winds will be out of the northeast at around 10-15 mph. For this evening we will see clouds continuing to linger with mild and cool conditions and an overnight low of 52 degrees and the winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.