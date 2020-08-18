Just Another Average August Day

If you were ever curious what the average weather in west Texas should look like in the month of August, then today would be a good one to look at for a good example. We will continue to see very warm weather and very little rain chances in the coming days very similar to today. For this afternoon look for lots of sunny skies and an afternoon high up around 96 degrees. The winds will be light from the northeast at around 5 mph. Then for tonight, look for a few passing clouds and mostly clear conditions with an overnight low getting down to about 71 degrees. The winds will remain light from the north northeast at around 5 mph.