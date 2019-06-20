KRBC AM Forecast: First 100° day of the year

Heat Advisories go into effect across parts of the Big Country this afternoon through this evening.

Our first 100° day of the year will be today as high temperatures will soar into the triple-digits across the Big Country. Expect heat indices to climb to around 105° today, creating dangerous heat conditions. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors today.

Friday will once again see highs climb to around 100° across the Big Country, however tomorrow will come with more humidity creating a high heat index. Heat indices on Friday will feel around 105° again. There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms Friday evening.

A more consistent weather pattern develops beginning this weekend as highs will be in the mid 90s through next week. Every afternoon and evening will include a chance for isolated thunderstorms after daytime heating that will dissipate into the overnight.

Today: Heat Advisories in effect. Sunny. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the lower 100s.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. Lows in the mid and upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. 20% chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for thunderstorms. Lows around 70°. Highs in the low 90s.

Average High: 91°

Average Low: 69°

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

