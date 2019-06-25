KRBC AM Forecast: Quiet, summer weather settles in

The last rain chances for a while will move in this afternoon, but the chance for an isolated thunderstorm will remain very low. Highs will climb into the 90s across the Big Country with sunny skies. There is a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm after 3:00 pm and before midnight across the northwestern half of the Big Country.

High pressure will build into West Texas into Wednesday and keep rain chances away for the foreseeable future as we enter a very summer-like weather pattern. Expect skies to remain sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s for at least the next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index 96°-100°.

Tonight: 20% chance for isolated thunderstorm before midnight. Mostly clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows around 70°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 92°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

