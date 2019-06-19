KRBC AM Forecast: Summer heat and storm chances

Skies are partly cloudy as you’re heading out the door this morning as serious summer heat begins to move in this afternoon, along with one more chance of severe weather.

Highs will reach the upper 90s across the Big Country today, the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year. However, the summer heat comes with another risk of severe weather for some late this afternoon and into the evening.

There is an Enhanced Risk of severe weather across parts of Stephens, Eastland and Comanche County today. Thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon across the southern Big Country and move east into this evening and will leave the region before midnight. Large hail up to the size of tennis balls will be the biggest concern with storms, especially under the Enhanced Risk area. However, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornado may also be possible.

Triple-digit heat will move in for every one by Thursday afternoon, easily making it the new hottest day of the year. The hot weather continues to into Friday with highs hovering around 100° still.

Beginning this weekend, afternoon highs will stay in the mid 90s through the beginning of next week with chances for rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

Today: Sunny. Severe weather chance east. Southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the upper 90s.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Sunny. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the lower 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. 30 mph gusts. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 91°

Average Low: 69°

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!