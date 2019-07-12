KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: A gorgeous weekend is on the way!

After a weak cold front yesterday we’re continuing to to see slightly cooler than normal temperatures for the weekend coming up!

Tonight: Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s tonight thanks to drier air filtering in out of the north. Winds will stay less than 10 mph tonight.

Saturday: A rarity of a weekend is on the way! Temperatures for the afternoon will peak in the low 90’s for most of the Big Country with even lower humidity values. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and a few clouds throughout the day.

Sunday: Afternoon highs are staying below normal, with low 90s expected for the Big Country. Winds are staying light with less than 20 mph gusts expected. I’m throwing in a very small chance of seeing an isolated shower or two being thrown our way from Tropical Storm/possible Hurricane Barry.

Future Weather Discussion: Take advantage of the slightly cooler than normal weather while it lasts! We’ve got more triple digits looming as we move into next week and the middle of July. No serious rain chances to speak of as we approach the middle of July either.

Tropical Discussion: What is currently Tropical Storm Barry is now expected to strengthen briefly into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall tomorrow in Louisiana. The primary impacts from this system major flooding across across the state from excessive rainfall and storm surge.