KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Hot and humid weekend on the way!

We’re not quite done with the hot temperatures in the afternoons for the weekend!

Tonight: A humid and warm night will stick around again with low temps dropping to the mid 70s again tonight. Winds will stay a decent breeze of around 20 to 25 mph gusts again.

Saturday: Afternoon highs are climbing back to the upper 90s and lower 100s, with heat index values reaching into the lower 100s as well. Winds will continue to stay breezy out of the south around 10 to 20 mph. Plenty of sunshine on the way!

Sunday: Almost a copy-cat of Saturday! High temps are heading back for the upper 90s and lower triple digits, humidity levels will be about the same, with winds staying around 10 to 20 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: Sunday will be our last really hot day for the foreseeable future thanks to a Monday cold front that’ll help cool us off about 5 to 10 degrees! Small rain chances will pass through briefly for the Big Country, with lower 90s and upper 80s persistent through most of next week.