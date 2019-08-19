KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: A “closer to normal” week on the way!

Don’t get me wrong! It’s still going to be hot, just not quite mid 100° hot like the last couple of weeks!

Tonight: Overnight lows will bottom out around 80 degrees give or take! Not terribly humid, but also pretty calm and stale so maybe not the most pleasant night overall.

Tuesday: Moving ahead into the afternoon, high temperatures will top out near the 100 degree mark again. I’m expecting mostly upper 90s and just a handful of triple digit numbers! Winds will stay around 5 to 15 mph out of the southeast.

Future Weather Discussion: High pressure will continue to loosen its grip on the Big Country, ever so slightly. Temps for the next seven days will hover in the mid to upper 90s and at times lower 100s, but certainly not as hot as last week. Winds will ramp up a tad by the end of the week.