KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Brief cool-down before we heat back up!

Moving into the middle part of August, we’ve got a weak cold front, small rain chances and relatively quiet weather on the way.

Tonight: Mild and humid again to kick off your first night of the week! Overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 70s with light winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: It’s still going to be hot, just not quite as hot as the past few days! High temps will get up around the 100 degree mark again before a cold front begins to sweep through the Big Country. This will shift our winds but not pick them up staying around 5 to 15 mph from the Northeast.

Future Weather Discussion: We’re almost half way through August and boy howdy it’s been a hot start! After this cold front, we’re warming back to the upper 90s and lower 100s by the end of the week and weekend, so don’t be fooled by a day in the mid 90s!