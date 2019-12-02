KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Pleasant and sunny weather ahead!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Can you believe it’s already December?? Where did the time go?! The good news is that we’re kicking off the month absolutely gorgeous outside!

Tonight: Low temps will not reach freezing like we did last night. We’ll get down to the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight with a light breeze around 5 to 15 mph. Skies are staying clear all night again.

Tuesday: Afternoon high temps are going to reach up into the mid 60s for most of us. Winds will be a little breezy, with gusts as high as 25 mph at times in the afternoon.

Future Weather Discussion: December is looking like it’s starting out calm and collected compared to November. We do have a cold front coming through this coming Friday but it won’t be a polar cold front with lots of cold air behind it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss