KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Pleasant and sunny weather ahead!

Can you believe it’s already December?? Where did the time go?! The good news is that we’re kicking off the month absolutely gorgeous outside!

Tonight: Low temps will not reach freezing like we did last night. We’ll get down to the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight with a light breeze around 5 to 15 mph. Skies are staying clear all night again.

Tuesday: Afternoon high temps are going to reach up into the mid 60s for most of us. Winds will be a little breezy, with gusts as high as 25 mph at times in the afternoon.

Future Weather Discussion: December is looking like it’s starting out calm and collected compared to November. We do have a cold front coming through this coming Friday but it won’t be a polar cold front with lots of cold air behind it.