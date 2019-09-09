KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Slightly cooler week setting up!

Thanks to a mixture of weather primarily happening just outside of the Big Country, we’ve got a more pleasant and cooler week in store compared to last week.

Tonight: We’ve got comfortable temperatures in store tonight! Low temps will bottom out in the lower 70s. Winds are going to stay breezy around 10 to 20 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: While we’re still expected to stay warm, we’re going to be mostly staying in the low to mid 90s for the afternoon. Spotty rain chances will pop up in the afternoon hours mostly for our western counties, but the cloud cover produced from those will help to keep us a little more on the cool side. Winds are going to stay around 10 to 20 mph again.

Future Weather Discussion: The next few days will keep small rain chances around the Big Country. Nothing major, but a few pop showers and maybe even some storms could happen in the afternoon hours. Because of these, we should have a decent amount of cloud cover at any given point which will help keep our afternoon temps down in the low to mid 90s all week.