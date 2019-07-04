KRBC Morning Forecast: Happy Independence Day! Even hotter weather this weekend

Happy Independence Day! Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for the Fourth of July. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon, but with the humidity, the heat index will climb over 100° across the Big Country. Skies will remain mostly sunny today with a small chance for a couple pop-up showers after 3:00 pm. We will be partly cloudy tonight as fireworks are ready to be set off.

Get ready for even hotter weather that will be moving in as we head into this weekend and next week. High temperatures will be staying around 100° this weekend and through most of next week as our first real heat wave of the summer looks to be settling in.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon thunderstorm. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 102°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 100°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 93°

Average Low: 71°

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

