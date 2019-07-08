KRBC Morning Forecast: Afternoon storm chance today, hot week ahead

Another chance for afternoon thunderstorms is possible across the Big Country today. Not expecting any severe weather, but storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall, dangerous lighting and gusty winds. Watch for storms after 3:00 pm until early tonight.

Hot weather will be settling in the rest of the week with the triple-digits likely for many on Tuesday, as highs continue to stay in the upper 90s all week long.

Today: 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Partly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

