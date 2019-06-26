KRBC Morning Weather:

Mostly sunny skies today will keep temperatures mild for this time of year. There is a small chance for an isolated, pop-up shower across the far eastern and southeastern Big Country this afternoon into the evening.

Quiet weather continues for at least the next week, free of any rain chances. Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny as we head through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s with light winds, and overnight lows around 70°.

Today: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 90°.

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows around 70°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the low 90s.

Average High: 92°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

