KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Hot weekend with a nice cool-down next week!

After another hot July week, we’ve got just a few days left to the hot streak as a cold front and slight rain chances enter the forecast for Monday.

Tonight: It’ll be another copy-cat night with warm and sticky weather hanging around in the mid 70s. Winds will weaken slightly but we’re still in for a breezy night overall, with winds out of the south around 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Get ready for a hot end to the week! High temps will top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s for everyone with heat index values stretching into the low to mid 100s for the afternoon. Winds will relax slightly from today, but we’re still in for a breezy day of up to 25 mph gusts at times.

Future Weather Discussion: We’ve got a pretty significant weather change in store for the Big Country as we move into next week with a fluctuation in the jet stream. High pressure will build to our west, allowing for a low pressure to build to our east and that will drag a cold front through the Big Country and most of Texas. Temperatures will cool off to the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of next week.