KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Minor heat relief on the way over the weekend!

Happy first day of August! School is just around the corner, and with, hopefully more permanent cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, the cold front we see this weekend will only affect us for a short time before we’re back to the triple digits again.

Tonight: Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s as humidity levels and moisture stay consistent. That’s going to make for another humid and relatively warm night, so be ready! Winds will stay light around 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: We’re moving into the first weekend of August and staying pretty hot while we do it! High temps tomorrow will be close to 100° for a lot of the Big Country again thanks to high pressure. Winds are staying light around 5 to 15 mph all day again.

Future Weather Discussion: A cold front is expected to push through by the afternoon hours on Saturday, giving us a north wind and helping bring in slightly drier and cooler air for Sunday and the early parts of next week. This won’t be a huge cold front, as temperatures will drop only about 5° or so from the upper 90s to the mid to low 90s.