KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Staying hot and dry!

As we head closer to this first full weekend of September our temperatures aren’t looking to relax much at all across the Big Country.

Tonight: Another pretty comfortable and seasonal night with overnight lows dipping down into the lower 70s. Winds will stay light with clear skies for most of us.

Friday: High temps are going to get back to the mid to upper 90s, and I’m not ruling out the possibility of seeing some lower 100s, but they won’t be widespread. Winds will pick up slightly to around 10 to 20 mph. We’re in for a lot of sunshine again tomorrow.

Future Weather Discussion: Unfortunately, we don’t have much, if any, relief as we move further into the month of September. The next 7 days we’ll be staying in the mid to upper 90s. And potentially even for the next two weeks we won’t be seeing much relief either. Rain chances are still very slim but we could see a couple of showers by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.